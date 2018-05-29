IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Stephen Charles Risden

Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 12/03/2018 without lawful excuse, destroyed a lounge window of a property in Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Tyler Grayson

McInnes Way, Raunds. Age: 24

On 01/04/2018 in Raunds, assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; assaulted another woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Serghei Surdu

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 01/05/2018 stole a watch, to the value of £24.99, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Phyllis Beharall

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 64

On 18/04/2018 drove a black Vauxhall Astra in Newark Drive, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Delroy Anthony Sterling

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 53

On 13/11/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged three windows in Northampton, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £38, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85.

Daniel James Binns

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 02/05/2018 stole meat, to the value of £45, from Tesco, Cannon Street, Wellingborough; on 17/04/2018 stole chicken, coffee, milkshake and a banana, to the value of £43, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 15/04/2018 stole coffee, to the value of £50, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 28/03/2018 stole household shopping goods and baby food, to the value of £79, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 23/03/2018 stole washing capsuals and powder from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 21/03/2018 stole washing detergents from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 19/03/2018 stole washing powder from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 12/03/2018 stole washing powder and chocolate, to a value of £34, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 11/03/2018 in Olympic Way, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Stacey Lee Winkle

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 02/04/2018 in Rushden, together with another, committed fraud in that you claimed for a refund for an item that you didn’t purchase, intending to make a gain, namely a gift card to the value of £79.99, for yourself; stole a can of Red Bull, from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Rose Theobolds

Regent Street, Wellingborough. Age: 59

On 13/10/2017 in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a front door to the value of £200 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 24/11/2017 in Regent Street, Wellingborough, without lawful excuse damaged a Samsung S5 Galaxy Neon mobile phone, to the value of £172.99, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 04/01/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 23/11/2017 in Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £172.99, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £350.

John Alan Simonds

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 08/04/2018, together with another unknown having entered as a trespasser a garage in Langton Place, Isham, stole a motorbike and tools.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £750.

David Thomas Cochrane

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 16/03/2018 attempted to steal Yankee candles to the value of £80 from Boots, Wellingborough; on 05/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay compensation of £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.