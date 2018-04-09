IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Irchester, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Robert Pekarcik

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 48

On 01/02/2018 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely St Andrews Parish Church, Kettering, stole sugar.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, remanded in custody awaiting deportation.

Marek Virag

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 01/02/2018 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely St Andrews Parish Church, Kettering, stole coffee.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, remanded in custody awaiting deportation.

David Brown

Blossom Court, Kettering. Age: 61

On 18/02/2018 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Christopher George Nast

Sheep Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 06/03/2018 stole a 4ft bubble lamp, to the value of £29.99, from B&M, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £40.

Dean Snow

Riverside Close, Little Irchester. Age: 32

On 09/12/2017 in a public place, namely Castle Way, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sean Seabrook

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 14/08/2017 in McDonald’s, Kettering Road, Rothwell, intentionally touched a woman and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Verdict: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for six months with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address between 7pm and 7am. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500.

Thomas Gaffney

Bennett Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 18/02/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a window at B&M Stores, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; stole four cans of Holsten Pils lager, to the value of £4.15, from Tesco, Windmill Avenue, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £54.15, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Wayne Standing

Kilt Court, Kettering. Age: 22

On 16/11/2017 in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were prohibited from begging or soliciting money in any area of Kettering; on 23/11/2017 in Rockingham Road, Kettering, were begging or soliciting money; on 30/11/2017 in High Street, Kettering, were begging or soliciting money; on 21/12/2017 being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were prohibited from remaining seated or otherwise static within PSPO boundary unless that place is specifically designed for that activity in that you were lying by the council’s main entrance under a blanket and with other items used in the activity of sleeping in the open air.

Convicted. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Martin William Harcombe

Betony Walk, Rushden. Age: 36

On 09/07/2017 in Rushden, with intent to cause SC Jackson-Cole harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

Henry James Wall

Crown Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 28/11/2017 in Kettering had in your possession about 29g worth of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.