IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Irchester and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Donatas Vareika

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 29/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Little Colliers Field, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Kim York

Butlin Court, Newtown Road, Little Irchester. Age: 45

On 24/11/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the A45 westbound, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; failed to stop after an accident.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Ethan Kern Botterill

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 37

On 18/01/2018 in Silver Street, Kettering, without reasonable excuse, were found asleep in a public place with blankets which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

James Frances Brewster

Poplar Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 17/12/2017 in Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Peter Joseph Murray

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 01/07/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 27/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 18/09/2017 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in Weekley Wood Avenue, Kettering, while banned from driving licence; without a licence; on 05/10/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 06/01/2018 in Kettering, without the consent of the owner, took a red Vauxhall Vectra for the use of yourself or another.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim by any means, including in person, via a third party, by phone, letter, text, email or social media; (2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 21/01/2020. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200, banned from driving for 15 months.

Tommy Edward Smith

Compton Place, Kettering. Age: 19

On 24/09/2017 drove a Ford Ka in Desborough Road, Arthingworth, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Adrian Nichita

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 03/11/2017 stole two packs of socks, three parka coats and two long sleeve tops, to the value of £214, from H&M, Rushden Lakes; on 02/11/2017 stole a coat, to the value of £115, from River Island, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Steven Booker

Lowick Close, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 05/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Caroline Edmunds

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 50

On 06/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Bath Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Nicole Moll

The Lane, Easton On The Hill. Age: 49

On 07/01/2018 drove a Mercedes in High Street, Easton On The Hill, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 172mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.