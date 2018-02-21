IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Andrew Stephen Brady

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 13/10/2017 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Fitzwilliam Drive, Barton Seagrave, an imitation firearm, namely a painted black hand gun.

Verdict: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625, order made to deprive the defendant of his imitation firearm.

Leanne Seymour

Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 38

On 04/11/2017 stole goods, to the value of £90, from Tesco Express, Corby; on 20/11/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Michael Andrew Christopher Ballard

Duchess Close, Kettering. Age: 24

On 21/11/2017 in Northamptonshire, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you visited her home address and made several phone calls.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, defendant prohibited from (1) contacting in any way whatsoever victim and another named person either directly or indirectly. (2) visiting a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until further order. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620.

Samuel Joseph Connolly

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 27/12/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged interior walls and doors intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting by any means four named people via third party electronic means or social media (2) going to a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 16/01/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

Lee Daniel Ireland

Keats Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 22/12/2017 in Rothwell assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged children’s Christmas presents, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim by any means, via third party electronic means or social media (2) going to a named address in Rothwell. This order lasts until 16/01/2019. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Paul Anthony London

Address unknown. Age: 31

On 28/12/2017 in Kettering you assaulted a woman by beating her; on 27/12/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, you damaged a bank debit card intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Defendant prohibited from ( 1) contacting victim by any means, including via third party, electronic means or social media (2) going to a named street in Burton Latimer. This order lasts until 16/01/2019. Fined £500, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Marc Steven Winsor

Carter Close, Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

Between 08/01/2017 and 08/02/2017 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, sent text messages and made phone calls to another person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 26/02/2015.

Verdict: Guilty.To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim by any means, including via third party, electronic means or social media (2) going to a named street in Finedon. This order lasts until 16/01/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Peter James Jones

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 24/12/2017 drove an Audi A4 in York Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.