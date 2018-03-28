IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Terrence Barclay

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 29

On 11/08/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from (1) having any contact with victim, in person or via a third party, by post, email, social media, phone or text (2) going to a named street in Market Harborough. This order lasts until 20/02/2020. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Adam Jaworski

Lister Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 27/09/2017 in Northamptonshire assaulted a woman; on 07/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Dean James Murray

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 11/09/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 139 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim directly, indirectly or via a third party (2) visiting a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 20/02/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300.

Amy Louise Collins

Kittiwake Close, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 07/09/2017 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a silver Vauxhall Astra, to the value of £265, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £265, costs of £85.

Shaun Allan Stacey

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 25/03/2017 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a second man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for four months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, to pay compensation of £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Jamie Stephen White

Palmer Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 36

On 04/02/2018 in Irthlingborough, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ross Evan Plummer

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 09/07/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £300, banned from driving for 17 months.

Alexander Ronald Morris

Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 21

On 15/09/2017 at Wellingborough Railway Station, Midland Road, with intent to cause PC Miah harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £433, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85.

Leanne Bradshaw

The Crescent, Rushden. Age: 28

On 28/01/2018 in Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

David Felton

Pemberton Street, Rushden. Age: 42

On 26/01/2018 stole an Oximiser 900 and two Halfords Pressure Gauges, to the value of £87.98, from Halfords, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.