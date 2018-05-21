IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Hussain Ahmed

Ranelagh Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 10/04/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine; had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Alexandru Hriscu

Forstal Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 08/04/18 drove a BMW 520i in George Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Christopher Philip Turner

Thorngate Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 06/04/2017 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Cedric Wright

Middle Grass, Irthlingborough. Age: 67

On 26/04/2018 were in charge of a VW Polo in Hillside, Little Harrowden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 45mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £431, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Iulian Valentin Vrinceanu

Redgrave Drive, Corby. Age: 28

On 08/04/2018 drove a BMW 318 in Redgrave Drive, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £800, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Darren Edward Brock

Albert Street, Kettering. Age: 44

On 29/03/2018 in Morley Street, Kettering, assaulted a man; without reasonable excuse, obstructed or hindered by aggresively threatening paramedics (causing them no choice to leave and unable to treat a patient) a person employed by East Midlands Ambulance Service, while that person was responding to emergency circumstances.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Andrew Edward Platt

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 28

On 30/03/2018 in a public place, namely McDonald’s, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £134, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £40.

Paul William Lamont

Bedford Road, Rushden. Age: 43

On 18/01/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Palm Road, Rushden, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife; on 05/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 02/01/2018 stole a Remington Wet-tech Shaver, to the value of £97.96, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £170, compensation of £97.96.

David James Howe

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 48

On 04/04/2018 stole meat and cleaning products, to the value of £89.38, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 26/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Crown Court having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.