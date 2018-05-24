IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Stanwick

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

David James Allen

Breedon Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 15/04/2018 you drove a motor vehicle on the A6003, Uppingham, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £560, surcharge to fund victim services of £56, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Paul G Scarlett

Dolben Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 49

On 15/10/2017 were the owner of a dog, namely a Staffy cross greyhound, which was dangerously out of control in Dolben Avenue Stanwick, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 6 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

James Frostwick

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 25

On 13/04/2018 drove an off-road motorcycle in Pebbleford Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Sean Kirkley

Chelsea Gardens, Dunstable. Age: 24

On 14/04/2018 drove an Audi A3 in Castle Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, namely a VW Golf.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Lee Chambers

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 07/04/2018 in Corby sent to a woman a series of electronic messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated; damaged various household items and a building, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; committed arson in that without lawful excuse you destroyed by fire articles of clothing intending to destroy or damage such property.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Building Better Relationships programme for 30 days, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means including via third party, electronic means or social media 2) going to an address in Corby. This order lasts until 29/04/2020, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Simon Richard Lawman

c/o Gleneagles Close, Kettering. Age: 43

On 13/04/2018 drove a silver Mercedes in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Catherine Joanne Bell

Midland Road, Rushden. Age: 53

On 12/01/2018 stole £358.07 worth of goods, from Lidl; on 24/10/2017 stole two bottles of Champagne, to the value of £61.50, from the BP petrol station, Raunds; on 19/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle at Asda in Michael Way, Raunds, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay compensation of £61.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £170, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Lucy Rebecca Hefford

Deene Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 29/09/2017 stole light switches and door knobs, to the value of £167, from B&Q, Kettering; on 12/05/2017 stole Yankee candles and a bar of soap, to the value of £167.92, from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer; on 13/05/2017 stole Yankee candles, to the value of £163.93, from Bosworth’s Garden Centre, Burton Latimer; on 07/08/2017 stole stuffed toys, to the value of £57.96, from Waterstone’s, Kettering; on 13/08/2017 stole a book and a stuffed toy, to the value of £27.98, from Waterstone’s, Kettering; on 19/09/2017 stole two books, to the value of £22.98, from Waterstone’s, Kettering; on 16/10/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/10/2017 stole ice-cream, to the value of £26.45, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 06/11/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 27/09/2017 stole a selection of Lego toys and Shopkin toys, to the value of £139.85, from Asda, Rushden; on 23/02/2018 stole boxes of Lego, to the value of £100, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

On 23/02/2018 in Wellingborough, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 33 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.

Janeane Terry

Linden Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 49

On 12/04/2018 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.