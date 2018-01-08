IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Hargrave, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

John Simonds

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

Between 11/03/17 and 17/03/17 acquired criminal property, namely number plates; on 08/06/17 at Wellingborough dishonestly received stolen goods, namely fishing equipment and tools to the value of £2,000; on 22/11/17 failed to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

Plea: Guilty to acquiring criminal property and failing to surrender, not guilty to receiving stolen goods, proved in absence. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Ion Cretu

Strathay Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 06/11/17 at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

William Cowan

Sidmouth Walk, Corby. Age: 67

On 18/06/17 at Rockingham Road and Welland Vale Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Ryan Davidson

Orchard Crescent, Kettering. Age: 23

On 13/05/2017 at Kettering intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, to pay compensation of £250, costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £85 and to register with police for five years.

Mick Yates

Nags Head Lane, Hargrave. Age: 62

On 06/11/2017 at Hargrave drove a motor vehicle on Kimbolton Road, Hargrave, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 90, microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for three years, fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £45.

Liam Stray

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 01/11/2017 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Lewis Bardell

Musson Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 27

On 04/11/2017 at Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a mobile phone belonging to a woman; used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, restraining order made against victim, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Liam Rodwell

Louisa Drive, Kettering. Age: 27

On 30/10/17 at Desborough, sent a telephone message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient; whilst on a suspended sentence.

Plea: Jailed for seven weeks, restraining order made against victim, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.