IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Stanwick

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

William Barrowman

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 24/02/2018 drove a black Vauxhall Astra in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 122mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, fined £320, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Caroline McCulloch

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 50

On 27/02/2018 stole meat and spirits, to the value of £85.98, from the Co-op, Oundle; on 22/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £50, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Wayne Haddon

Blackthorn Close, Kettering. Age: 42

On 14/03/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Cedar Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, banned from driving for 50 months, fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Connor Gordon

Allen Road, Finedon. Age: 26

On 10/03/2018 in Finedon, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £1,000, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85.

Garry Roger Owen

Marion Square, Kettering. Age: 32

On 14/11/2017 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Cedar Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; failed to stop in Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, on being required to do so by a police constable in uniform; without insurance; without wearing a seatbelt.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £105, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ashley Graham Holmes-Butler

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 12/03/2018 in Stephenson Way, Corby, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stephen Alan Wood

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 39

On 03/04/2018 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Games Workshop, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Arvydas Majauskas

Bryant Road, Kettering. Age: 39

Between 01/02/2017 and 28/02/2018 in Kettering, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you repeatedly attended her address and covertly recorded her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) entering a named street in Kettering 2) contacting the victim directly, indirectly or in any way. Fined £2,145, surcharge to fund victim services of £170, costs of £85.

Rebecca Gutteridge

Dolben Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 28

On 06/01/2018 drove a VW Bora in High Street, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £115, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £250, banned from driving for 24 months.

Damien Ratcliffe

Dolben Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 25

On 06/01/2018 drove a VW Bora in High Street, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £450, banned from driving for 26 months.