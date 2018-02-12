IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Gretton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ion Cretu

Strathay Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 06/11/17 at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Liam Stray

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 01/11/2017 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85, victim surcharge of £30.

Connor Gilbert

Red Row, Raunds. Age: 19

On 09/11/2017 in Raunds, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to detention in a young offenders institution for seven weeks forthwith, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly, and from visiting an address in Raunds. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £450.

Matthew Ruddick

Pages Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 25/07/2017 in Corby damaged two glass panes belonging to Corby Council, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Sam Coleman

Thrapston Road, Finedon. Age: 20

On 06/12/2017 disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Richard Kozdon

Hunts Field Drive, Gretton. Age: 33

On 05/12/2017 in Gretton, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Nicholas George Forader

Warwick Court, Kettering. Age: 28

On 08/12/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted PC Samuel Clulow with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detainer of yourself for an offence; assaulted Sgt Tony Cotton in the execution of his duty; failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £350.

Chris Petty

Suffolk Place, Kettering. Age: 32

On 03/12/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 04/12/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

David White

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 06/12/2017 in Northampton damaged property intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85.

Craig Stewart

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 29

On 24/09/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 01/07/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; between 01/07/2017 and 31/07/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone to the value of £75, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Building better Relationships programme for 30 days. restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim either directly or indirectly and from visiting Little Stanion or an address in Corby. This order lasts until 02/01/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500.

Adam Michael Burnham

Welland Vale, Corby. Age: 34

On 19/11/2017 stole a quantity of chocolate, to the value of £32, from B&M, Kettering; on 18/11/2017 stole a quantity of chocolate, to the value of £15, from B&M, Kettering; o 07/12/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £47, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jasbir Singh

Carisbrooke Close, Kettering. Age: 59

On 16/11/2017 drove a motor vehicle n St Johns’ Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 126mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Renault Megan and a Ford Transit van.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 27 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for five years.

Steven Thomas Barrett

Westbrook, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 16/12/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Waples in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David Stanley Fice

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 04/11/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Ecton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 132mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

PC Ian Hayes

Elm Road, Folksworth, Peterborough. Age: 36

On 16/12/2017 drove a Ford Focus in Upper Queen Street, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by PC Wrigley and PC Ashford; drove in Newbury Close, Rushden, without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for four months with electronic monitoring to remain at home address between 8pm and 6am daily, fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Julio Lopes

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 24

On 08/06/2017 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Anthony Charles Rawle

Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 26

On 12/12/2017 in Thrapston had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ryan Daniel Gallagher

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 19/08/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Avondale Road, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £770.

Tracy Simonds

Lime Street, Rushden. Age: 44

On 18/12/2017 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Adam Hinchon

Welford Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 29

On 21/12/2017 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a road name sign belonging to Wellingborough Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 16/12/2017 in a public place, namely Queensway, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Adam Ryan Hughes

Jackdaw Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 18/11/2017 without lawful authority, had with you in a public place, namely Farmstead Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a hammer; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.