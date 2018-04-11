IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Loddington, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Christopher John Brown

Stockwood Mews, Corby. Age: 25

On 10/11/2017 in Corby you had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; drove a Renault Scenic in The Jamb, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 107mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance; failed to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £600, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed, banned from driving for 40 months.

Maris Banzers

Beardsley Court, Corby. Age: 24

On 21/02/2018 stole clothing and jewellery, to the value of £165.65, from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ashley Peter Brent

St Michaels Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 25/02/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Lofts in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address between 8pm and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays only. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jodie Hager

Blackwell Close, Earls Barton. Age: 30

On 25/02/2018 inNorthampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750, surcharge to fund victim services of £75, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Lorna Hall

Harrington Road, Loddington. Age: 35

On 29/10/2017 drove a Ford Fiesta in Orton Road, Loddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Ioan Muscalu

Whitworth Avenue, Corby. Age: 31

On 24/02/2018 in Corby had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a blue handled lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, defendant deprived of knife.

Neil O’Driscoll

Eskdale Avenue, Northampton. Age: 26

On 16/08/2017 in Rothwell, stole a stainless steel slide to the value of £300.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Thomas Yule

Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 24/02/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Cottesbrooke Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Janis Karklins

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 24/02/2018 drove a BMW 320 in James Watt Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Zbigniew Piotr Wisniewski

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age: 59

On 28/01/2018 drove a silver Vauxhall Astra in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without an MOT; without insurance;

On 12/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Richard Robert Simon Norlund

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 06/02/2018 in Wellingborough used towards three other people threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.