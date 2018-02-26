IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Katie Louise Harrison

Melton Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 26/02/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £500.

Daniel James Binns

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 07/12/2017 stole two packs of pillow cases and two packs of bed linen, to the value of £165, from Dunelm Mill Stores, Wellingborough; on 28/12/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Iain McLean

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 41

On 26/12/2017 in Corby without lawful excuse, damaged two televisions, a bed and a chair, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Anthony Augustine Young

The Brontes, Corby. Age: 48

On 15/08/2017 having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely the consultation room of Health Lines Pharmacy, Studfall Avenue, Corby, stole a Samsung Galaxy S2 to the value of £200.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Shahela Rahman

Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 24/12/2017 in Wellingborough you assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £105.

Carl Michael Collis

Broadlands Close, Rushden. Age: 39

On 30/12/2017 stole electrical goods, to the value of £178.91, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £178.91, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Amadou Dampha

Knox Court, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 30/12/2017 drove an Audi A4 on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Ecton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath,exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £120.

Billy Joe Frazer

Charlbury Close, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 30/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Abbey Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Czeclaw Osipowicz

Birchfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 29/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in London Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Neil Tansley

Cypress Close, Desborough. Age: 51

On 27/12/2017 drove an MG ZS in Lower Street, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 155mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for nine months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

John William Tosh

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 28/12/2017 in Kettering assaulted PC Mathew Horton in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.