IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Lee Forbes

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 24/03/2018 at Kettering had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Havelock Street, Kettering, article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a stanley knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Amanda Lorraine Theresa Wright

Deveron Walk, Corby. Age: 53

On 13/06/2016 at Corby or elsewhere committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely keeping monies for items sold without despatching goods, intending to make a gain, namely £360, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £360.

Dmitrii Bodean

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 01/04/2018 at Langton Court, Corby, drove a motor vehicle without insurance; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 85ug/100ml exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £190, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

John Houghton

Premier Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 21

On 01/04/2018 at Northampton drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

William Kerfoot

Portree Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 01/04/2018 at Corby drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £280,to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

George Lankston

John Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 31/03/2018 at Kettering without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, an offensive weapon namely a hunting/combat knife; had a small amount of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Stevie Pentelow

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 42

On 04/04/2018 had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine a controlled drug of class A.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Gavin Hartley

No fixed abode. Age: 40

On 22/01/2018 at Rushden, stole fabric softener to the value of £30 belonging to Asda; stole a screw driver set to the value of £15 belonging to Asda; failed to surrender having been released on bail

Plea: Guilty. To complete a six month drug rehabilitation requirement, to pay compensation of £45.

Christopher Nast

No fixed abode. Age: 35

On 26/03/2018 at Asda, Rushden, stole CDs; on 24/03/2018 at Tesco, Rushden, stole chocolate; on 27/02/2018 at Superdrug, Rushden, stole make up to the value of £314.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £425.14.

Andrew Wright

Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough. Age: 37

On 25/03/2018 at Kettering drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to surrender to court.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.