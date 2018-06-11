IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Rachel Louise King

Merrivale Close, Kettering. Age: 45

On 23/02/2018 placed yourself in a public place, street, highway, court or passage, namely Silver Street, Kettering, to beg or gather alms.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30,costs of £50.

Robert David George Bates

No fixed address. Age: 44

Between 06/11/2017 to 06/04/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, consumed alcohol; had in your possession a vessel which contained alcohol in a public place; used abusive, insulting, threatening or intimidating language or behaviour towards a person not of the same household; acted or incited others to act in an anti-social manner, that is to say a manner that causes or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Wellingborough Magistrates Court on 29/03/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Caroline Bridget Dodd

Glen Bank, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 18/09/2017 in a public place, namely Northampton General Hospital, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Robbie Terrence Matthew Reed

Wymington Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 16/05/2018 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a wardrobe intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 14/05/2018 in Kettering, without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took a blue BMW for the use of yourself or another; drove in Brambleside Court, Kettering, without insurance; while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Kim Pullen

Kielder Street, Desborough. Age: 48

On 02/12/2017 in Desborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Harborough Road, Desborough, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £325, banned from driving for 12 months, cannabis joint to be forfeited and destroyed.

Glyn Carl Salisbury

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 05/05/2018 drove a black Honda Civic in The Ridge, Great Doddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 205mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 60 months.

Aralananthasianm Jeyananthan

Handcross Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 43

On 03/05/2018 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Daniel Nicorici

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 02/05/2018 were in charge of a BMW 316 in Kenilworth, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.