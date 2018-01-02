IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Finedon, Great Oakley, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Peter Thomas Doherty

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 27/10/2017 in a public place, namely Cecil Street, Rothwell, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Robert Gibson

Greening Road, Rothwell. Age: 62

On 27/10/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Desborough Road, Rothwell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.

Jamie Craig Magee

HM Prison Stocken, Stretton, Oakham. Age: 28

On 08/10/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Weston Walk, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance, had in your possession a wrap of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks because defendant is serving a sentence on recall and custody inevitable, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, wrap of cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Mills

Tollgate Place, Corby. Age: 43

On 28/10/2017 drove a Peugeot 307 in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Emanuel Modoran

North End, Higham Ferrers. Age: 38

On 27/10/2017 drove a VW Beetle in Irchester Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Larissa Mandy Jackson

Eastfield Crescent, Finedon. Age: 29

On 09/04/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Clapson in the execution of her duty; used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100.

William Anthony Symons

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 22/02/2017 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Midland Sandwich Bar, Wellingborough, with intent to steal.

Verdict: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £468.

Kyle Arthur Turner

Heather Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 25/10/2017 in Kettering assaulted PC Sally Ellson in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Annie Jacqueline Johnson

Welland Vale Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 09/11/2017 stole five coats, to the value of £407, from Next, Rushden Lakes; on 12/11/2017 at Corby Railway Station trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail; at Kettering Railway Station trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Isobel Ann Leitch

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 46

On 11/10/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman; stole packs of razor blades, to the value of £162, from Tesco, Corby; on 14/10/2017 attempted to steal a jacket, to the value of £55, from JD Sports, Corby; not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a metal breadbin within a bag; on 03/08/2017 stole groceries, to the value of about £85, from the Esso garage, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100.

Kirpal Singh

Shaftsbury Street, Kettering. Age: 51

Between 14/08/2017 and 07/10/2017 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse you messaged another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Andru-Jay Burgess

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 18

Between 21/09/2017 and 24/10/2017 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her, in that you sent her messages.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

David Bissett Hendry

Clifton Square, Corby. Age: 36

On 22/06/2017 in Northamptonshire assaulted another person by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

David Alexander Matthew

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 27/10/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Elizabeth Street, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a cleaver.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his cleaver.

William Brown Youdale

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 33

On 30/10/2017 stole beef steaks from the Co-op, Bignal Court, Kettering; on 16/11/2017 stole unknown articles from Tesco Express, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks because offences committed while on a community order, because the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending. To pay compensation of £100.

Ryan John Brodie

Fieldfare Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 18/11/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 22/11/2017 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting directly or indirectly victim by any means including in person and/or via a third party, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so and from entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 23/11/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jan Kora

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 05/11/2017 drove a Mazda 323 in Seaford Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

David Krysztofiak

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 03/11/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Market Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Luke Barnard

Upper Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 25

On 22/10/2017 in Rushden wilfully obstructed PC Robinson in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Dean James Bates

Rushton Road, Desborough. Age: 27

On 05/11/2017 drove a BMW 3 Series in the car park of McDonald’s, Carina Way, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Alun James Griffiths

Pingle Close, Great Oakley. Age: 35

On 14/05/2017 in New Post Office Square, Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a second man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. J

ailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to be placed under a curfew for six months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 9pm and 4am daily, to pay compensation of £1,150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.