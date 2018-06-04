IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Kettering, Podington, Warmington and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mark Adam Merifield

Vicarage Lane, Podington. Age: 45

On 19/04/2018 drove a red Ford in College Street, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 118mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Ryan Leighton Smith

Norse Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 18/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle, in Karlstrad Close, Corby, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Dean Michael Unsing

Elton Close, Desborough. Age: 31

On 22/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Stamford Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Andrew Dean Hector

Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton. Age: 32

On 20/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Bedford Road, Northampton, and others when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in your blood, namely 3,200mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, namely 185mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; being the driver of a Honda Civic, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ivo Karavoiciks

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 16/04/2018 drove a silver Renault Scenic in Silver Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Gary John Furzer

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 18/02/2018 stole Galaxy chocolate bars, to the value of £32, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £32, compensation of £25 relating to another offence, costs of £85, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Patrick Anthony McCusker

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 27/03/2017 stole four hard drives, to the value of £456, from RS Components, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £338, compensation of £456, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £620.

Nicholas Wood

No fixed address. Age: 44

On 08/05/2018 in Kettering you assaulted a woman by beating her; assaultedPC Scott Kimberley in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Oliver Quinlan in the execution of his duty; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) entering a named street in Kettering 2) contacting two named people. This order lasts until 10/05/2021. To pay compensation of £300, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mosleh Uddin

St Barnabas Street, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 29/03/2018 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; on 30/03/2018 assaulted detention officer Paul Buckley in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 banned from driving for 18 months, compensation of £250.

Stuart Williams

Orchard Close, Warmington. Age: 35

On 13/04/2018 stole two bottles of Courvoisier, to the value of £56, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 30/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.