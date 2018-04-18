IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Isaac Salaah

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 18/03/2018 stole electrical items, to the value of £244.99, from Boots, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Emil Stoykov

Shelton Lane, Yelden, Bedford, Age: 43

On 27/02/2018 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Avenue Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 133mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Kurt Starnes

Charles Robinson Court, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 20/01/2018 at St Pancras Station, London, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Grant Alan Hinde

No fixed address. Age: 49

On 04/01/2018 you without lawful excuse damaged a shop window, to the value of £500, belonging to USA Chicken, Rushden, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine; a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £400, diamorphine and crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

William Raphael Tagon

Tudor Way, Wellingborough.Age: 32

On 27/08/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating; on 22/11/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim in anyway, not to go to an address in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 19/09/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115m, costs of £500.

Stephanie Goudie

Alberta Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 13/02/2018 in Corby stole a box of vodka; used a Ford Focus in Boughton Road, Corby, without insurance; on 15/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £640, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £105, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Robert David Peter Bruce

Regent Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 44

Between 27/02/2018 and 28/02/2018 in Burton Latimer sent to another person an electronic communication, namely phone calls and text messages, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting two named people, and from entering a named street in Burton Latimer. This order lasts until 20/03/2020. Fined £370, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85.

Daryl Kenny Fenwick

Wansford Place, Corby. Age: 27

On 05/02/2018 in Corby you assaulted a woman by beating her; on 06/02/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Scott Claude Anderson

Littlewood Street, Rothwell. Age: 35

On 05/03/2018 in Rothwell, without lawful excuse, damaged a kettle intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Morwenna Corstin

Gorse Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 07/03/2018 drove a Proton Savvy on the A47, Duddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.