IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Stacey White

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 18/01/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A45, Northamptonshire, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Timothy Cashmore

Thrift Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 54

Between 01/05/2017 and 05/01/2018 in Higham Ferrers, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of two people and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that you made unwarranted visits, contact and threats.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting the victims by any means, 2) Going to an address in Higham Ferrers. This order lasts until 04/02/2020.To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gary Cook

Pyramid Close, Northampton. Age: 37

Between 23/07/2017 and 31/07/2017 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person, and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you made a series of unwanted communications and caused disturbances at her home address.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85.

Daryl Patrick James Hammond

Junction Road, Northampton. Age: 23

1On 17/01/2018 in Kettering you, without lawful excuse, damaged numerous windows and a ceramic stove to the value of about £1,600, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gary Palmer

Paddock Road, Woodford. Age: 49

On 03/12/2017 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a number of named people by any means. 2) entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 06/08/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

James Yearsley

Ebbw Vale Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 74

On 10/01/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Ebbw Vale Road, Irthlingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Lisa McMichael

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 12/11/2017 stole groceries from Nisa Local, Kettering; on 19/01/2018 stole confectionery, to the value of £90, from Poundland, Kettering; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Ionut Pastrav

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 12/03/2017 in Corby intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress; on 10/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, defendant required to register with the police for five years.

John-Paul Zaadane McKeegans

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 24/01/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, diamorphine and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gary Edgson

Pioneer Avenue, Burton Latimer. Age: 46

On 24/12/2017 in Burton Latimer, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge for victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stephen Desmond Bansil

Elysium Terrace, Northampton. Age: 58

On 19/01/2018 stole CDs, to the value of £148.89, from HMV, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge for victim services of £30, costs of £85.