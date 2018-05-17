IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Finedon, Raunds, Rushden, Thrapston and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 07/12/2017 at Corby, stole perfumes, worth £98, from Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay compensation of £50.

Jack Maynard

Lime Street, Rushden. Age: 20

On 17/08/2017 at A45, Great Billing, drove at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 109 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for three months, fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Tom Quinn

Shannon Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 19.

On 02/04/2018 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; at Barton Seagrave, damaged a car.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, to pay compensation of £650, restraining order made against victim.

Christopher Bradshaw

The Lawns, Corby. Age: 24

On 26/03/2018 at Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop when required to do so by a police constable; damaged a lounge window.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £1,067, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Scott Mellows

Milner Road, Finedon. Age: 29

On 24/03/2018 at Finedon damaged a car.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £228.60, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Dean Crosby

Cullden Court, Corby. Age: 34

On 13/03/2018 at Weldon damaged a TV and TV stand.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30

Jamie Hudson

The Phygtles, Wollaston. Age: 27

On 25/03/2018 at Wollaston without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a mechanically propelled vehicle and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5000 was caused to the vehicle; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Banned from driving for 20 months, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Simon Willis

No fixed abode. Age: 34

On 17/04/2018 at Kettering having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a walk in refrigerator at The Warren PH, stole therein four boxes of cakes and biscuits to the value of £60.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made, to pay victim surcharge of £85.

Christopher David Foster

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 29/03/2018 in Kettering, you had in your possession 11 wraps of crack cocaine; had in your possession a wrap of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, crack cocaine and diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed,

Naomi Boxall

Larkhill, Rushden. Age: 22

On 01/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in St Peter’s Way, Northampton, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 3.8mcg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely ecstasy, in your blood, namely 18mcg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Gareth Lewis

Mackenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 18

On 31/03/2018 drove a black Vauxhall Corsa in St Peter’s Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Andrew Clive Foulkes

Faraday Court, Thrapston. Age: 42

On 24/06/2017 in Thrapston, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the business premises of D A Watts & Son, stole therein assorted power tools and other equipment to the value of £5,274.98.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £500.