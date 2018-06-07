IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Miroslav Colak

Josephine Road, Rotherham. Age: 28

On 13/08/2012 at Corby intentionally touched a girl aged 13 and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 27/06/2013 failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Corby Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £420.

Connor Anthony Holland

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 29/01/2018 stole meat, to the value of £34.05, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; stole Lindt Lindor chocolates, to the value of £42, from Mccolls, Wellingborough; on 19/03/2018 stole a quantity of meat, to the value of £95.73, from Marks & Spencer; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre had in your possession a small amount of heroin;

On 28/03/2018 stole meat, to the value of £35, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 31/03/2018 stole chocolate bars from the Co-Op, Wellingborough;

On 23/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/04/2018 stole several jars of coffee, to the value of £39.85, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough;

On 13/05/2018 stole various meat items, to the value of £59, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 29/04/2018 stole multiple items of washing products, to the value of £61, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 19/04/2018 stole various meat items, to the value of £25, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £180, £57.97, £35, £39.98, £108, £34.05, £42, £95.73 relating to other offences, heroin to be forfeited and destroyed, to pay compensation of £35, £39.85, £59, £61, £25

Rosemary Clark

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 51

On 24/04/2018 in Kettering committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card without permission of the owner, intending to make a gain, namely £19.20 worth of goods, for yourself; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card without permission of the owner, intending to make a gain, namely £25.96 worth of goods, for yourself; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card without permission of the owner, intending to make a gain, namely £11.96 worth of goods, for yourself; stole a bank card.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £19.20, £25.96, £11.96.

Marian Jitariu

Balmoral Road, Northampton. Age: 27

On 27/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle, in Park Farm Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £462, surcharge to fund victim services of £46, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

John Price

The Old A43, Broughton. Age: 18

On 02/12/2016 drove a Ford Focus dangerously in Northampton Road.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £550, banned from driving for 18 months.

Kieran Pawson

c/o Brickhill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 01/05/2018 being the driver of a vehicle in Bluebell Close, Wellingborough, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Lee Michael Stevens

Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 44

On 29/04/2018 in Northampton with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Gareth Price

Broadlands Close, Rushden. Age: 38

On 30/04/2018 stole spirts, amounting to the value of £106, from Asda, Raunds; at the criminal justice centre had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine; used a motor vehicle, in Michael Way, Raunds, with insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aaron Luke Muggleton

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 24

On 14/10/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged the window to the entrance door, to the value of £102, belonging to KLM Taxis, Ebenezer Place, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £80, compensation of £102, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.