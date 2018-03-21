IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Tomasz Tomaszewska

Pine Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 25/08/2017 were in charge of a dog, namely a German shepherd, which was dangerously out of control in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from keeping the German shepherd dog for life.

Montell Paul Stephen Ashby

Kiln Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 28/01/2018 in Windmill Avenue, Raunds, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Joseph O’Neill

Mendip Way, Corby. Age: 51

On 24/11/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 168mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Baboucarr Saine

North Park Drive, Kettering. Age: 37

On 10/10/2017 in Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted another man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

Defendant prohibited from any licenced premises in Kettering town centre for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, fined £500, compensation of £100.

Daniel David White

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 14/01/2018 in Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Charmaine Dundon

School Lane, Kettering. Age: 32

On 08/07/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £150.

Daniel Martyn George

Barnards Way, Brigstock. Age: 21

On 18/07/2017 in Asda, Northampton, assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £625.

Leeanne Amanda Hunter

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 08/07/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted another woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three years, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £150.

Cheryl Sylvia Beeby

No fixed address. Age: 40

On 25/01/2018 in Kettering, stole a black laser transmitter and Anker charger; on 12/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Edgars Agenduns

Ambleside Close, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 18/02/2018 drove a grey Vauxhall Passat in Silver Street Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Shaun Henry McLaughlin

Bonnington Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 07/02/2018 in Corby without lawful excuse, damaged clothing intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 18/04/2018. Fined £230, compensation of £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.