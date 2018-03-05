IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Kettering and Rothwell

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ralph Leo Bennett

Sandlands Avenue, Brigstock. Age: 26

On 29/12/2017 drove a Honda VRM in Lower Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

David James Montgomery

Murdoch Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 01/01/2018 in Corby used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged the wing mirror of a Vauxhall Astra, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for eight weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 8pm and 4am daily, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £250.

James Robert Macpherson

Eskdale Avenue, Corby. Age: 43

On 14/05/2017 at the Corby Candle, New Post Office Square, Corby assaulted a man by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £99, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £500.

Daniel Sargent

Nunnery Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 19

On 07/01/2018 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Leonard Andrew Thomas Booth

c/o Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23

On 07/01/2018 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged garden furniture and fencing, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way directly or indirectly (2) going to a named street in Kettering. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £150.

Jerome Cruz Palero

Alfred Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 01/01/2018 used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Kettering, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to entry; damaged a front door panel intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, compensation of £300, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way directly or indirectly (2) going to a named street in Kettering.

James Robert Stedman

Cheaney Street, Rothwell. Age: 18

On 22/08/2017 to 28/08/2017 in Northampton, allowed yourself to be carried in a Silver VW Touran, knowing it had been taken without the consent of the owner; on 24/08/2017 to 27/08/2017 stole two numberplates.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Peter Joseph Murray

Orkney Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 23/01/2018 stole groceries, to the value of £104, from Morrisons; assaulted a man by beating him; on 07/01/2018 in Corby, made off without paying on the spot for fuel, with intent to avoid payment of £63.18; on 08/01/2018 in Corby, made off without paying on the spot for fuel, with intent to avoid payment of £64.16; on 06/01/18 in Corby made off without paying on the spot for fuel, with intent to avoid payment of £65.96; made off without paying on the spot for fuel, with intent to avoid payment of with intent to avoid payment of £67.99; drove a Vauxhall Vectra in Oakley Road, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 07/01/2018 drove a Vauxhall Vectra on the A14, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 08/01/2018 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in North Street, Uppingham, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 55 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £291.29, banned from driving for 16 months, 14 days.

Krystian Kujda

Bingham Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 07/05/2017 in Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £333, compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85.