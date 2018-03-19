IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Wayne John Saunders

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 14/01/2018 drove a Peugeot 308 at Junction 7 of the A14, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Scott Adrian Hayes

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 37

On 13/01/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Quinlan in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David George Hood

Hayden Walk, Rushden. Age: 57

On 12/12/2015 drove a Jaguar XJ in High Street South, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 11/01/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Defendant to be placed under a curfew for eight weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 7pm and 7am daily, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Daiva Kalejute

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 27/01/2018 in Corby failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £254, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Joseph Willie McLaughlin

14 Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 28/01/2018 drove a VW Golf in Lloyds Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £254, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Peter Bayes

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 23

On 28/01/2018 in Rushden, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a locking knife with a six-inch blade.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, defendant deprived of the locking knife.

Nicola Elizabeth Gaziano

Balmoral Court, Kettering. Age: 41

On 27/01/2018 in Corby failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £92, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Roman Pinzari

Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 28

On 24/01/2018 drove a Mercedes C200 in Cottingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Kevin John Sanders

Pemberton Street, Rushden. Age: 56

On 26/01/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Northfield Avenue, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, defendant deprived of the lock knife.

Scott Paul Willis

Whitehill Road, Desborough. Age: 36

On 23/01/2018 in Desborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that between 23/01/2018 and 25/01/2018 made in excess of 70 unwanted phone calls to them.

Plea: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) Contacting victim by any means (2) Going to a named street in Desborough. This order lasts until 13/02/2019. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andrew Brian Rae

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age: 49

On 23/11/2017 stole five boxes of perfumes and food snacks, to the value of £190.59, from Asda, Corby; on 11/09/2017 stole coffee and biscuits, to the value of £165.19, from the Co-op, Corby; on 28/12/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/01/2018 in Kettering you obstructed PC Edmunds in the execution of her duty; on 18/01/2018 stole a quantity of groceries, to a value of £57.06, from Tesco, Kettering; on 06/02/2018 stole groceries, to a value £73.32, from Lidl, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 17 weeks, pay compensation of £165.19, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300.