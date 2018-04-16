IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Bedford, Castle Ashby, Corby, Islip, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Scott David Tarry

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 12/11/2017 in Northamptonshire without reasonable excuse sent a text message to another person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 13/07/2017; on 02/02/2018 in Northamptonshire without reasonable excuse sent a text message to another person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 13/07/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Alexandru Crimariu

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 03/03/2018inat Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Hassan Khalid

Buckwell Place, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 18/02/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Robert Toth

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 20/02/2018 in Wellingborough sent to another person text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, prohibited from (1) contacting victim (2) going to a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 13/03/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mlemi Joseph Kayani

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 12/02/2018 stole four bottles of alcohol, to the value of £139.80, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Vladimir Cojocaru

Kings Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 03/01/2018 drove a VW Golf in Dennington Road, Wellingborough, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in your blood, namely 8.3 ug/L, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Harold Montague Robert Lawson

Castle Ashby. Age: 18

On 25/02/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Station Road, Grendon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Mitchell Plumb

Haycroft Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton. Age: 18

On 12/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Union Street, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 11mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance; without an MOT; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Simona Gaudiesiene

Mowbray Road, Bedford. Age: 26

On 14/03/2018 stole a My Cloud hard drive, to the value of £199.99, from Currys, Corby; stole DVDs, to the value of £120, from Tesco, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

James Thomas Meek

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 17/02/2018 in Culloden Court, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged internal fire door and kitchen door handle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted PC Rudkin in the execution of his duty; at Weekley Woods Justice Centre assaulted PC Vickery in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Adam John Odell

Drayton Close, Islip. Age: 29

On 22/10/2017 at Rafferty’s, Market Street, Wellingborough, intentionally touched a girl aged over 13 and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Verdict: Guilty.

To participate in a Thinking Skills program for 19 days, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625, required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 19/03/2018 for five years.