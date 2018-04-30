IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Ecton, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Joshua Bates

Fitzwilliam Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 25

On 17/03/2018 drove a Vauxhall Meriva in Orion Way, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Scott Brodie

Dorothy Road, Kettering. Age: 30

Between 17/3/18 and 21/3/2018 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you made more than 150 unwanted telephone calls to her and sent unwanted messages to her via both Snapchat and Facebook.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) entering Broughton and 2) contacting victim by any means including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do do. This order lasts until 04/04/2019. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Danny Lee Stray

Sassoon Close, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 08/03/2018 drove a grey Audi in First Avenue, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to participate in a Thinking Skills program for 30 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Shaun Harris

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 02/03/2018 in Wellingborough, made a phonecall that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; left a voicemail that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Michael Andrew Christopher Ballard

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 25

On 04/04/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, telephoned and sent text messages to another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Leicester Crown Court on 02/03/2018; attended a named street in Kettering which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Leicester Crown Court on 02/03/2018; made a phonecall which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jamie William O’Hagan

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 27/02/2018 in Northampton failed to stop when suspected of having driven a Peugeot and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence; failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby the Peugeot collided with another vehicle; without a licence; without insurance; on 01/03/2018 in Northampton you with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was religiously aggravated; in Wellingborough you, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 40 months.

Thomas Tom Oliver Beck

Queen Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 02/02/2018 in Gold Street, Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine; on 19/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gerard Scott-Brining

High Street, Ecton. Age: 38

On 20/03/2018 drove a Ford Kuga in Ecton Lane, Sywell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, banned from driving for 20 months.

Robert Daniel Kantorysinski

Robin Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 23/03/2018 drove an Audi A5 in Boston Close, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 38 months.