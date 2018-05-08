IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Aldwincle, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Aivis Klaivins

Quarry Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 18/03/2018 in Corby you assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Building Better Relationships program for 30 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Oskar Wojciech Gronowski

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 01/08/2017 attempted to steal unknown property from B&Q, Kettering.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 26/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 22/01/2018 stole meat items, to the value of £41.38, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; in Kettering, not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely wire cutters; on 30/11/2017 stole jackets, to the value of £124, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 09/02/2018 in Havelock Street, Kettering, without the consent of the owner took a pedal cycle for the use of yourself or another; on 14/01/2018 stole a selection of meat to the approximate value of £100, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 22/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 11/04/2018 stole articles of clothing, to the value of £124, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent suspended for two years, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £80.

Mark Trevor Grove

Whitehill Road, Desborough. Age: 37

On 25/03/2018 drove a Peugeot in Northampton Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Gary Horne

Lydia Court, Rushden. Age: 40

On 25/03/2018 drove a Vauxhall Zafira in Hardwater Lane, Great Doddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 52 months.

Marius Jemeljanovas

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 15/03/2018 stole a quanitity of grocery items, of a value of £37.82, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

John Paul Quinn

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 25/03/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place namely High Street, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Snap-On lock knife; you, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Marek Ludwick Kwaczynski

Cross Street, Kettering. Age: 43

On 28/03/2018 drove a Peugeot 407 in Montagu Street and Stamford Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Katlego Mokaleng

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 25/03/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A43, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

George Oliver Crawley

Oak Tree Court, Aldwincle. Age: 28

On 09/03/2018 in Islip assaulted a woman; in a public place, namely Kettering Road, Islip, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; without lawful excuse, destroyed glassware to the value of £80 belonging to The Woolpack Inn, Islip, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted PC Hartshorn in the execution of her duty; assaulted PC Norrie in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks.