Improvements planned for Kettering park

An underused Kettering park could host bands and events under planned enhancements.

Kettering Council is planning to make several improvements to the Meadow Road park, with a consultation due to begin in June this year.

The improvements include new play equipment, seating areas, a small playing pitch and an area for bands and events.

Cllr Mick Scrimshaw (Lab, William Knibb) said: “I think it’s very exciting and it will be very interesting to see how this comes forward.

“It’s a huge park of green space very close to the town centre.

“For many years it’s not been used to its full potential.”

Kettering Council has also bid for European funding to improve the area where the park connects with Northfield Avenue.

The Slade Brook Corridor project proposes to remove one side of the concrete culvert and allow more flow channels, with a natural flood defence through a new ditch into the park.

The council says this will provide stepped banking with native vegetation, create new wildlife habitats and enhance biodiversity.

This will also create space for children’s play activities such as pond dipping and education, as well as a place for quiet contemplation.