Improvements planned for Burton Latimer’s town centre

Increased parking provision and green space are among plans in the pipeline to improve Burton Latimer’s town centre.

A total of £248,000 of Section 106 funding has become available to regenerate and improve the town, which must be spent or committed to by January 2020.

Now Kettering Council has outlined its vision for the future of the town centre, which will be discussed by councillors tomorrow (Wednesday).

The plans centre around increasing the number of spaces at the Churchill Way car park from 57 to 92.

This will be made possible by opening up the area of the Stone Mason’s Yard and removing the garage unit at the site.

Improved parking surfaces, lighting, CCTV and pedestrian walkways are also in the plans, as well as electric car charging points.

The Paddocks play area could also be enhanced with equipment replaced where possible, including the installation of equipment suitable for children with disabilities.

The high boundary wall will be removed and the aim will be to turn the play space into an enticing area for families, whilst at the same time, retaining a safe and aesthetically pleasing perimeter.

It is also proposed that the boarded-up toilet block at the north east of the site is removed in order to create more space for alternative uses in the future.

A report set to be discussed by councillors said: “It is anticipated that Kettering Council will be in a position to consult with local businesses and residents on the proposals in the next few weeks.

“Views on the proposals and the timing of the works will be canvassed in order to ensure that their impact are minimised.

“It is anticipated that a leaflet will be produced and delivered locally within Burton Latimer.

“Information will also be placed on the council’s website and on a large public display in a suitable location at the proposed site of works.”

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the committee room in the council’s municipal offices tomorrow.