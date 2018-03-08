Improve your skills and make new friends at Oundle Art Group

An art group based in Oundle is appealing for new members with the promise of improving your skills in the company of like-minded people eager to develop their creative interest.

Oundle Art Group began many years ago when a few friends with a shared enjoyment of sketching and painting thought it would be fun if they ‘dabbled’ together.

The group has expanded over time from around the region, but at its heart is the original shared enjoyment of spending time with like minded people and encouraging each other to develop their creative interest.

A spokesman for the group said: “Sessions are held most Thursday afternoons during the year, in the winter months at Tansor Village Hall (1.45–3.45pm).

“Much of the summer weeks are spent meeting in local villages, for a practice in outdoor sketching and painting.

“Sometimes there is a visiting tutor to guide the session, and at other times it is a simple getting together to complete an already started piece of work.

“The only qualification for being a group member is that you enjoy art. Absolute beginners, eager improvers or competent, exhibiting painters are all welcome.

“Enthusiasm is far more essential, and a desire to improve and explore.

“There is a modest annual subscription payable and an affordable meeting fee that varies to the session itinerary. The group’s demographic may appear weighted towards the maturing female, so any younger or masculine visitors will be welcomed with ‘open arms’.”

For more information, contact group chairman Jane Sanders on 01832 226495 or jsanders1293@yahoo.co.uk.

The group also has a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OundleArtGroup.