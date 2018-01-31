Important information for postal voters in East Northants

Some voters in East Northants will receive a letter from East Northamptonshire Council as part of the annual postal vote refresh.

Those who applied for a postal vote five years ago must by law renew their signatures and confirm their dates of birth to ensure they can continue to vote by post.

This will only affect about 4,000 residents, and if it applies to you, they will write to you.

David Oliver, chief executive and returning officer at East Northants Council, said: “If you like the convenience of a postal vote, please return your completed form in the pre-paid envelope as soon as possible.

“The deadline for getting your form back to us is March 13.

“If we don’t hear back from you by then, we will have to cancel your postal vote and you will need to re-apply or vote in person at a polling station.”

Returning your completed form ensures your postal vote at future elections.

If you no longer wish to vote by post, you should tick the box on the form and return it in the pre-paid envelope.

For more information about the postal vote refresh, go to www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/elections or email elections@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk.