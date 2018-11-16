Illuminated Christmas spectacular set for Corby town centre

Corby town centre will be lit up by a festive parade set to take place in December.

The inaugural Illuminated Christmas Carnival Parade will see people from across the town light up their cars and vans with LED lights. Walkers and dancers will also be taking part along with about seven visiting carnival queens, their courts and their floats.

The Mayor of Corby Cllr Mohammed Rahman will accompany Santa in his Sleigh to lead the whole parade around the route.

Terri Meechan, Vice Chair of Corby Carnival Association, said: “This year seems to have been a bit of a tough one in one way or another for a lot of people in Corby, many have lost loved ones or have suffered illnesses or gone though personal problems, so we decided to try and do our best to get everyone into the Christmas Spirit by putting on something special for all the family.

“After talking to the Willow Place and Corby Town Shopping Management to run our idea past them, we decided to go ahead.

“They have been so supportive and agreed to help us, which is just absolutely fabulous and we can’t thank them enough. We just hope that lots of people come to the town and support this parade and make it successful.

“So far the response has been brilliant and there is still time if anyone wishes to take part in this parade by lighting up their vehicle or making up a costume of lights for a walking entry.”

The parade takes place on Saturday, December 15 from 4pm.

Town centre director Dan Pickard said: “Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place management and the town centre owners Sovereign Centros are delighted to have been invited to participate in this Christmas parade event. It really is fabulous to see so many local organisations getting involved.

I can’t praise highly enough the Corby Carnival team, who have put so much effort in to getting this event off the ground.”

It will start in Elizabeth Street at Windsor Place and make its way up Elizabeth Street to its junction with Alexander Road, it will go along Alexander Road and then left into George Street and on to the junction with Westcott Way. It will then turn left again back into Elizabeth Street and around part of the route again until it reaches Corporation Street on the George Street side.

To register to take part, visit the carnival website and fill in the online form.