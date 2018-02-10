If you love teddy bears, this Rushden project needs you!

An appeal has been launched to find photographs of teddy bears from every year since 1918.

Nene Valley Community Action (NVCA) was awarded £32,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) last year for a project in Rushden known as 1918-2018 Then and Now.

The year-long project will enable people in the area to volunteer and participate in four intergenerational groups to explore and research the changes in 100 years across these identified themes – clothing, food and cookery, toys and schooling.

As part of this, NVCA is appealing for pictures of teddy bears dating back from 1918 to the current day.

A spokesman for NVCA said: “We are asking the people of Rushden to look through photographs or take photographs of your childhood teddy bears.

“Send us a copy and let us know the year you got it, if you remember.

“We hope to get a teddy bear photograph for each year.”

All the photos of bears will form part of an exhibition which will be open to the public later this year to commemorate the 100 years of armistice.

Anyone who wants to get involved with the project can call 01933 396382 or email pictures of their teddies with the year to melanie@nvca.org.uk.

Further details are also available by searching for RushdenThenNow on Facebook.

NVCA is a Rushden-based charity working with young and older people across East Northants and Wellingborough by providing intergenerational themed activities, a volunteer befriender project and support for family carers.

