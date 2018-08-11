Iconic brand bids farewell to Kettering town centre

It’s a dark day for Kettering town centre today as British icon M&S closes its doors for the final time.

The doomed shop in High Street is one of 100 earmarked for closure before 2022 by the company, which is battling against tough high street trading conditions. Its Northampton store is also closing.

An empty Kettering Marks and Spencer on the day before its closure NNL-181008-151732005

It is thought repairs and updates needed to bring the store into the modern era were too costly for the owners to justify.

During the past few weeks, displays have been removed one by one and yesterday, food was reduced to half price.

Around 58 members of staff have been either made redundant or redeployed to other stores.

Marks and Spencer is recommending that customers can alternatively visit its food store in Corby or its clothing store at Rushden Lakes.