'I will miss the hustle and bustle': Senior Kettering solicitor and Poppies member retires after 50 years of service

A senior partner at a Kettering solicitors has retired after more than 50 years’ service, having joined the firm back in 1965.

During his career, Michael Reed provided a contribution to the community through not only his working career acting on complex commercial legal matters but also within his personal life.

Michael’s commitment to the industry over the years was recognised with a Northamptonshire Law Society lifetime achievement award in 2016.

"I have been fortunate to be part of a firm with such a long history in Kettering and the surrounding area," said Michael.

"There have been many changes to Kettering and Corby over the years and no doubt there will be many more.

"I will miss the hustle and bustle of the legal profession but I am sure I leave Lamb & Holmes in good hands."

In addition to running Lamb & Holmes Solicitors, Michael enjoys playing golf and is a member at Kettering Golf Club.

He is also involved with the Northamptonshire Golf Union and the Rotary Club of Kettering.

Fellow senior partner Edward Lamb said: "I have worked with Michael for a good fifty years and as a partner with him at Lamb & Holmes for 44 years.

"We have strived during that time to maintain the high professional standard as solicitors which the firm during its 206 years of trading has been proud to establish.

"In the early days, Michael was a key member of Kettering Town Football Club and from those early years became involved in a leadership role in many Kettering and Northamptonshire based organisations: Round Table, Rotary, Kettering Golf Club, Northamptonshire Golf Union and the Northamptonshire Law Society.

"He has made an immense contribution to the firm, to the profession and in the life of the town and county.

"We extend best wishes for a happy and rewarding retirement."