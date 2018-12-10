Hunt hound killed in car accident on A14 near Thrapston

A hound was run over and killed by a car on the A14 during a hunt at the weekend.

The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt, which is based in Peterborough, confirmed the death which occurred on the A14 near Thrapston.

A spokesman said: “The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt can confirm that on Saturday one hound went on to the A14 and was killed in a collision with a car.

“The hound was killed outright, the car driver was not injured and we thank her for her sympathy and understanding after this most unfortunate accident.

“The hunt was pursuing legal activities near Thrapston.

“Two hunt staff were deliberately impeded by five or more hunt saboteurs, with one member of hunt staff almost being pulled from his horse by a saboteur grabbing his whip.

“The police have been informed and attended the scene.”

The North Cambs Hunt Sabs said the Fitzwilliam Hunt had “irresponsibly hunted a fox as far as the busy A14 dual carriageway near Thrapston” when it was “tragically killed after being hit by two cars”.

A spokesman added that they had no idea about a member of Hunt staff almost being pulled from his horse.

He said the Sabs are “non-violent” and that the hunt was “trying to deflect attention”.

Speaking on Saturday, Inspector Alex Wood-Davis from Cambridgeshire Police said they had been made aware of the incident through social media, but that they had not received any calls about it and that it was unclear at that stage whether the incident happened in Cambridgeshire or Northamtonshire.

Northants Police have been asked for a comment.