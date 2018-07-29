Hunt for Northamptonshire’s First World War female heroes

Do you know of a local woman whose contribution to the First World War deserves to be remembered?

One of the region’s leading self storage providers, Self Store, is looking for women in Northamptonshire whose stories may have been lost to history.

The most inspiring will be celebrated on an enormous banner hung from Self Store’s prominent 25,500sq ft self storage facility in Kettering’s Pytchley business park, situated off junction 9 of the A14.

Part of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You’ campaign to commemorate the centenary of the First World War, self storage managers from Belfast to Bournemouth, Cardiff to Chepstow, and Glasgow to Guildford, have joined together to highlight women’s involvement in the war in a wave of gratitude destined to sweep the nation.

The campaign will last for 100 days, each day representing a year since the end of hostilities.

Jim Williams, general manager of Self Store, said: “My great-grandmother, Daisy, who worked in a munitions factory in East London, was one of the many women who served our country during the First World War.

“It is very exciting for us to be a part of this nationwide campaign to celebrate these brave and courageous women.

“Residing within the heart of Kettering, our facility provides the perfect platform to bring the achievements and efforts of local women from history into the public eye.

“We wholeheartedly wish to support all those that are willing to speak out and allow us to honour the memories and experiences of their loved ones.”

Emma Chesterton Kay, board member of the SSA UK, said: “It is no secret that women formed the backbone of the war effort during the 1914-18 Great War.

“From making ammunition to serving at the front, their courage, determination and resilience kept together a nation torn apart by war.

“We hope that this initiative will acknowledge and celebrate the lives of these extraordinary women.”

Catherine Davies, head of remembrance at The Royal British Legion, said: “One of our key ambitions this year is to highlight the contribution of the whole First World War generation.

“Women played an utterly essential role in the war effort, seizing the opportunity to prove their worth and take another step towards getting the vote. Each and every one of them deserves our thanks.”

All nominations should be sent to WomenWeThank@ssauk.com.