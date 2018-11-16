Hunt for Northampton man WANTED by police

Police in Northampton are looking for a wanted man.

Peter Owen, aged 37, previously of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Owen was convicted of an attempted burglary and released on licence.

He has failed to attend an appointment with a supervising officer, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.