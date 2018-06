A road has been closed in Northampton after a fire has broken out opposite BBC Radio Northampton.

Abington Square has been closed both ways and a backlog of traffic is building in York Road due to a building fire.

Emergency services are on the scene at the fire opposite BBC Radio Northampton.

FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters will be working in Abington Street throughout the night

Fire crews and police are dealing with the incident in the town centre.

The building has been left without a roof.

York Road.