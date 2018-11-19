Huge new Corby beauty store opens this week

Corby’s newest retailer is set to throw open its doors on Thursday.

A huge 6,000sq ft Superdrug will open at 9am at the Peel Centre in Phoenix Parkway.

The store will open on Thursday NNL-181118-183106005

Superdrug has signed a ten-year lease at the former Brantano unit next door to M&S and its main high street rival Boots.

It is the first time for some years that the retail park has been fully-occupied

Brantano shut more than a year-and-a-half ago after it plunged into administration.

Among the draws in the new Superdrug is a huge Makeup Revolution counter and a beauty studio featuring waxing, threading and nail appointments.

Ready to go: The new Corby Superdrug NNL-181118-183056005

Workers were seen making last minute preparations for opening over the weekend.

Superdrug will pay a whopping rent of rent £126,000 per year with 12 months rent free.

Craig Hudson, partner at Curson Sowerby Partners, representing centre owners Peel Land and Property said: “We are delighted to have secured Superdrug, proving that even in a challenging market, quality retail parks still offer attractive locations for retailers to trade. This was the last unit available on the park, which has an impressive line up of tenants including Next, M&S Food Hall and Boots.”

Manchester-based Peel Retail Parks, who run the shopping destination that sits on the former site of the Corby steelworks blast furnaces, are also hoping to attract new tenants to units planned for the side of the existing M&S store and a small site close to the main roundabout entrance off Phoenix Parkway (A and B pictured in the plan).

Workers inside the new Superdrug were seen making final preparations this weekend NNL-181118-183046005

The retail park has a total of 114,423 sq ft - about 2.5 acres - of food, fashion and convenience retail, with 341 car parking spaces. Anchored by Asda, other tenants include Boots, Currys, M&S Simply Food, Matalan, Next, Halfords, The Food Warehouse, Pets at Home, Sports Direct and The Range.

Roger Wheeldon, director of development at Peel Land and Property, said: “The retail offering at Corby Retail Park is continuing to prosper and the addition of Superdrug is testament to our ongoing investment at the site. The new store will increase footfall to the park and enhance the already varied mix of brands for local shoppers to utilise.”