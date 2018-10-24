Huge Corby West housing development headed for planning

Plans for a huge housing development in the West of Corby are set to go before councillors by the end of the year.

The final discussions between planners at Corby Council and the local landowner developers are now taking place and if the remaining details can be ironed out Corby councillors will be asked to give their backing to the 4,400 home scheme at a special planning meeting anticipated for December.

The development, which is being brought forward by the Rockingham Castle estate and Great Oakley Estate, will see thousands of homes built on green fields opposite the Danesholme and Beanfield estates and close to the villages of Cottingham and Middleton.

As part of the scheme three new primary schools will be built plus a secondary school, earmarked for the north end of the development.

There are also plans for a 100 bed care home, a main street, two local centres and a sports pavilion and pitch.

The proposed development has raised concerns about how Corby will cope with the extra traffic.

Traffic measures being proposed by the developers include putting in traffic light systems at both the fourways roundabout near the BP roundabout and the Oakley Hay roundabout. It has also been suggested to stop the right turn off the A6003 into Vian way.

In a letter to the council Rockingham Parish council has said: “We would like to emphasise the need for the A6003 between the Oakley Hay roundabout and Fourways roundabout to be dualled. The volume of traffic using this road at peak times is already at capacity and with the huge increase in traffic – construction and commuters – it will become even more congested. When the road was altered in the 1960’s sufficient land was acquired for this to be carried out between the two water towers to the Oakley Hay roundabout. The Parish Meeting believes that dualing of this road is essential to prevent bottlenecks and congestion as this road is actually the only way for traffic in this area to access Kettering and the A14.”

The 106 agreement – which is money for community facilities paid by the developer – will total £44m which will include millions towards education provision, health services, sport and leisure and public transport contributions.

The development has not yet been given an official name, although the moniker Middleton Park, which has been suggested by the developers has not gone down with many Middleton villagers. It is now under review.

If granted planning the developers hope to start the build in spring 2020 with the first people moving into their new homes in the winter of that year.