This terrifying knife was handed in to Oundle Police station yesterday (Thursday, March 14).

The national week-long amnesty dubbed Operation Spectre is encouraging people to hand in blades that are no longer needed or that could be used as weapons.

People can visit their local police counter to hand in blades without questioning.

One Northants Police inspector tweeted that there had been 44 stop and searches in three days and ‘numerous arrests’. There had also been a machete found.