How will MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough vote on Brexit deal?

MPs around the country are expected to cast their vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow (Tuesday).

But will your MP back it, or will they be one of the many Conservatives expected to rebel against their own Prime Minister?

In the case of the MPs for Kettering and Wellingborough, it’s almost a given that they won’t back the withdrawal agreement.

Arch-Brexiteers Philip Hollobone and Peter Bone have voiced their concerns about the deal on several occasions.

Mr Bone, who has represented Wellingborough since 2005, once hailed Theresa May the Brexit Queen and offered to carry her through the streets of Wellingborough.

But in Parliament last month he said her deal “didn’t deliver the Brexit people voted for” and that it would cost the Tories millions of voters.

Mr Bone and Mr Hollobone are both on a list of 104 Conservative MPs, compiled by BuzzFeed, who have publicly said they won’t vote for the deal.

They’ve both joined the StandUp4Brexit campaign and were the only two Conservative MPs to rebel and vote with Labour to find the Government in contempt of Parliament by not releasing full legal advice on the deal despite a binding motion.

But how the the MP for Corby, Tom Pursglove, will vote is not so cut and dried.

The Conservative vice-chairman for youth has not responded to questions from the Northants Telegraph, or from several people on social media, about his thoughts on the withdrawal agreement or his voting intentions.

He campaigned for Brexit and was part of a walkabout with Nigel Farage and his north Northants colleagues in Wellingborough before the referendum.

But he, unlike Mr Bone and Mr Hollobone, has not joined the StandUp4Brexit campaign.

Analysis from Sky News says he is expected to vote for the deal.

TheyWorkForYou says he has not rebelled against his own party once since the last General Election.

Theresa May’s deal in its current form is widely expected to fall short of the 320 needed to pass.