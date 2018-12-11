How to get help with your debts in Kettering

Kettering residents needing help with their debts shouldn’t be afraid of asking for support, according to a council.

Kettering Council say they are helping people to find long-term solutions to debt and money management.

A council spokesman said: “Kettering Council has, for many years, been both working with our customers and investing in services that support them towards the long-term goal of managing their money.

“The council’s approach has been long-term and sustained, not a short-term fix.

“The council truly believes in partnership working.

“We are very aware that we cannot do everything for everybody and we want the best help and support to be available for the residents of the borough.”

The Council has welcomed partners into its customer service centre and invested in those partners to help enhance and support customers’ lives.

A new service, a mental health navigator, commenced in the customer service centre in Kettering at the beginning of December.

The council has a social inclusion team to work one-to-one with customers, understand their issues, build respect and trust and identify the correct solution for them.

The team has been bolstered over the past year.

The council spokesman added: “One key element of the social inclusion team is community engagement.

“We recognise the fact that people aren’t just going to turn up on our doorstep looking for help.

“The team work with ethnic minority groups, partner organisations, local supermarkets, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and many more within the community where customers feel at their safest.”

The authority pointed to a number of case studies, including a vulnerable man who had been attacked and was anxious about arrears for council tax, water gas and electric. The council contacted his creditors and arranged a payment plan, as well as referring him to an assistance fund.

For help contact Kettering Council on 01536 410333.