How to get a refund after Rushden fireworks cancelled

Refunds are available for those who bought tickets for Rushden’s fireworks display.

The show, organised by the Nene Valley District Scouts, was due to take place in Hall Park on Saturday night.

But it was called off due to fears over high winds.

Refunds for pre-bought tickets will be available from the Scout Headquarters behind Orbit Tyres in Rushden today (Monday) from 6pm to 8pm and on Saturday (November 11) between 10am and midday.

People need to take their ticket with them as a refund cannot be given without a valid ticket.

A statement published on the organisers’ website informing them of the cancellation said: “The remnants of ex hurricane Oscar are forecast to pass over Rushden on Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning and forecasters are predicting winds gusting in excess of 35mph.

“Unusually for this time of year the wind will blowing from the south.

“The result of this means that the fallout from the fireworks will be directly above our spectator area.

“We have consulted with our pyrotechnic experts and in the interests of safety we have had no choice but to cancel this year’s display.

“This is an unprecedented position the we find ourselves in as we have never cancelled a display in our 50 year history.

“The organising committee has put a lot of work into planning the event over the past 12 months and we have not taken this decision lightly but public safety is of paramount importance to us.

“As we are unlikely to be able to reschedule the display we have taken the decision to offer a full refund on tickets bought in advance.”

Organisers thanked people for their co-operation, understanding and patience while they sort out the refunds.

And added: “Once again we apologise for the inconvenience but safety is our number priority so we hope you understand our decision.

“We will be back next year.”