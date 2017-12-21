How often do people pass their driving test in Kettering and Wellingborough?

Learner drivers in Kettering and Wellingborough have been above average when it comes to passing their test.

The latest figures for April to September this year show both test centres have beaten the national average pass rate of 47 per cent.

Wellingborough was the most successful test centre in the county, where 59.5 per cent of people were able to bin their ‘L’ plates for good.

A total of 66.5 per cent of all male learners passed, compared to 55.6 per cent of female drivers.

The most successful month in Wellingborough was September, when 63.4 per cent swapped their green licence for a pink one.

In comparison, one in two (50.5 per cent) of all drivers who sat their test in Kettering passed in the same period.

A total of 55.8 per cent of men were successful in the nerve-wracking exam, compared with 45.8 per cent of women.

The most successful month was May, where 51.5 per cent passed.

In Northampton, 52.6 per cent of learners passed their test.