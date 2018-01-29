How Kettering schools fare for sixth form progress

Pupils at Bishop Stopford School make the most progress in sixth form in Kettering, according to the latest school league tables.

The school scored 0.24 for progress - one of only two schools in the parliamentary constituency to be graded as above average.

The scores are calculated by comparing the A-Level results of students at each school or college with the A-Level results of students in schools and colleges across England who started with similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A score below zero means students made less progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A negative progress score does not mean students made no progress, or that the school or college has failed, but means students in the school or college made less progress than other students across England with similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

The majority of schools and colleges have progress scores between -2 and +2.

How secondary schools in Kettering parliamentary constituency compare:

Bishop Stopford School: 0.24 (above average). Average grade: C+

Kettering Buccleuch Academy: 0.15 (above average). Average grade: C-

The Latimer Arts College: 0.03 (average). Average grade: C-

Montsaye Academy: -0.13 (average). Average grade: D+

Southfield School for Girls: -0.13 (average). Average grade: C

Kettering Science Academy: -0.25 (below average). Average grade: D+