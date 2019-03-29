How did MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough vote on Brexit deal?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by MPs for a third time this afternoon (Friday).

On what was supposed to be the day the UK left the European Union the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement was heavily defeated by 58 votes, despite some prolific Conservative switchers such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

But how did our MPs vote in the House of Commons?

Conservative arch-Brexiters Philip Hollobone and Peter Bone, the MPs for Kettering and Wellingborough respectively, voted against the deal for the third time.

They were two of 34 Conservative rebels who joined the majority of the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and DUP in voting against it.

But Corby MP Tom Pursglove was among the MPs to switch and back Mrs May’s deal.

He had voted against it in the first and second ‘meaningful votes’, resigning from his role as Conservative Party vice-chair for youth in January to do so.

But after Mrs May’s pledge to quit if MPs voted through her deal Mr Pursglove gave it his backing today, despite no changes being made.

The result means Brexit has been pushed back until at least April 12 but the direction it will now take is up in the air.