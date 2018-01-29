How Corby and East Northants schools fare for sixth form progress

Pupils at Corby Business Academy make the most progress in sixth form in Corby and East Northants, according to the latest school league tables.

The school scored 0.10 for progress - the only school in the parliamentary constituency to score higher than zero.

The scores are calculated by comparing the A-Level results of students at each school or college with the A-Level results of students in schools and colleges across England who started with similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A score below zero means students made less progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

A negative progress score does not mean students made no progress, or that the school or college has failed, but means students in the school or college made less progress than other students across England with similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.

The majority of schools and colleges have progress scores between -2 and +2.

How secondary schools in Corby and East Northants parliamentary constituency compare:

Corby Business Academy: 0.10 (average). Average grade: C-

Brooke Weston Academy: -0.03 (average). Average grade: C+

Kingswood Secondary Academy: -0.05 (average). Average grade: D+

Huxlow Science College: -0.09 (average). Average grade: C-

Prince William School: -0.20 (below average). Average grade: C+

Oundle School: -0.24 (below average). Average grade: B+

Lodge Park Academy: -0.35 (below average). Average grade: C-

Manor School Sports College: -0.50 (below average). Average grade: D