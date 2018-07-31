Housing plans submitted for old Poppies ground in Kettering

Plans for more than 40 houses on the former home of Kettering Town Football Club have been submitted.

Harpur Developments Ltd has applied for permission to build 48 dwellings with associated access and public open space where the Poppies’ ground used to be in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

The site was cleared and the stands and other structures including boundary walls were demolished last November after Kettering Town vacated the site back in 2011.

According to the plans, the proposed scheme is for a mix of two and two-and-a-half storey dwellings which would include two, three and four-bedroom houses.

If the plans are approved, each plot would have two allocated parking spaces and 14 of the total plots would be affordable housing.

Vehicular access would be off the existing Rockingham Road mini roundabout.

Dwellings in the centre of the site would be accessed off a central core with some private drives and plots on Cowper Street and Britannia Road would have direct access onto the street.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The proposed development offers the opportunity to enhance the currently cleared site to improve visual amenity on a prominent location near to the town centre.”

And the summary continues: “Overall the proposed development has been sensitively designed to relate with its surroundings and will create a high quality and safe living environment for future residents.”

The plans will be considered by Kettering Council.

For more information about the application, search for KET/2018/0519 on the planning page of the council’s website at www.kettering.gov.uk.