Housing plan for Finedon’s old ambulance station rejected

Plans to knock down a former ambulance station and build new homes have been refused for a second time.

Councillors on Wellingborough Council’s planning committee decided that the scheme proposed for the site at 1A Milner Road in Finedon would have led to overdevelopment.

The plan put forward by James Harmon was to demolish the disused station and build a row of three terraced three bedroom homes.

Speaking at the meeting on April 18 Cllr Clive Hallam said: “There is definitely a scheme to be done there. But my gut feeling is there is a better scheme and I am really disappointed with the one that has come forward.”

The scheme had previously been refused by the committee on April 14 who had suggested that Mr Harmon change the plans to a pair of semi-detached homes instead. However, the plan was resubmitted without a reduction of homes.

Cllr Andrew Scarborough said: “The last time I thought it was too tight and I still think it is too tight.”